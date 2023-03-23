Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $100,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.82. 29,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.