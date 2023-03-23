Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Renault stock traded up €0.23 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.99 ($39.77). 1,139,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.52 and its 200-day moving average is €34.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

