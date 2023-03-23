Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 162,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 414,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Renesas Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.
Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.
