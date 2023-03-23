Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.15 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $100.15 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00201912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.31 or 1.00029246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0967357 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,739,567.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

