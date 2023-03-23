Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck Stock Up 12.2 %

IDN stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

