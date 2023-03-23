Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Black Diamond Group (BDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Group (TSE: BDI):

3/6/2023 – Black Diamond Group had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.75.

3/6/2023 – Black Diamond Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

3/3/2023 – Black Diamond Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Black Diamond Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BDI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.96. 39,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,436. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 15,700 shares valued at $78,344. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

