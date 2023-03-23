Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Limoneira 11.96% -3.04% -1.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.27%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Limoneira.

Risk and Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.63 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -0.95 Limoneira $184.60 million 1.56 -$240,000.00 $1.16 13.97

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Limoneira beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue. The Lemon Packing segment is involved in packing revenues and shipping and handling revenues relative to lemon packing. The Avocados segment includes sales, farming and harvest costs. The Other Agribusiness segment engages in sales, farming and harvest costs and brokered fruit costs of oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

