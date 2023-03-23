RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 2.1% Higher

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,264 ($27.80). 59,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 39,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,218 ($27.24).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,955 ($36.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.78. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €1.10 ($1.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 4,964.79%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

