RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 2.1% Higher

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,264 ($27.80). 59,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 39,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,218 ($27.24).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,955 ($36.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.78. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.