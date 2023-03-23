RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.30

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.30 ($13.23) and last traded at €12.70 ($13.66), with a volume of 2241 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.55 ($13.49).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $860.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

