Richard John Jeffery Buys 159 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($183.54).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 167 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £150.30 ($184.58).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 190 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($184.33).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2,950.00. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

