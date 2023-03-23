Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.93. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 4,161,477 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $65,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

