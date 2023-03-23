Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lowered by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $429.29 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.