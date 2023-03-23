Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.64.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.00 and its 200 day moving average is $416.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

