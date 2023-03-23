Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.29

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.29 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 308.40 ($3.79). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.77), with a volume of 627,329 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,827.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.03), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($53,979.22). In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($53,979.22). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,343.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,092 shares of company stock valued at $628,084. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

