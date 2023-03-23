Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$14.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MRD opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.84.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

