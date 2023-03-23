Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $225.68

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.68 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.42). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.54), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares.
Royal Mail Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.56.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
