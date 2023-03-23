Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.36 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00036893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $217.36 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00155025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00043221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 522% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.45767383 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

