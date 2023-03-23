Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
