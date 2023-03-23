Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

