Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,939 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $187.44. 8,681,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,693. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.