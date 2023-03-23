Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $48.79

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $52.01. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 1,481,857 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

