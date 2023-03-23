Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.02

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and traded as low as $161.87. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $161.87, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average of $143.49.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.
