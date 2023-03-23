Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,710. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

