Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Raised by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 566,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

