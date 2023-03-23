Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $53.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 505,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,387. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

