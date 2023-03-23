Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.