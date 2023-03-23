SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Up 2.4%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 14,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 836,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.71% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

