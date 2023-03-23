Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

