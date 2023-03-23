Shentu Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Shentu has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and $3.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,374,622 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

