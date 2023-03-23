Siacoin Price Up 2% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.06 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,709.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00325734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00541714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00456345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,610,472,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

