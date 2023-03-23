SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $316.32 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $570.99 million and approximately $316.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47844503 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $322,206,031.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

