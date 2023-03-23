Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.56. Snap shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 7,138,566 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.