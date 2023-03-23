Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 325,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 375,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $659.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

