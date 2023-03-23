Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 325,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 375,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $659.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

