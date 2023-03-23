Sopheon plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sopheon Stock Up 14.8 %
SPE opened at GBX 660 ($8.11) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 1-year low of GBX 475 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 719 ($8.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 620.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £70.16 million, a PE ratio of -11,500.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Sopheon
See Also
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.