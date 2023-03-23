Sopheon plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sopheon Stock Up 14.8 %

SPE opened at GBX 660 ($8.11) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 1-year low of GBX 475 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 719 ($8.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 620.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £70.16 million, a PE ratio of -11,500.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

