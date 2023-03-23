Sourceless Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.60 million and $514.82 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00201700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,352.92 or 1.00115164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00751329 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

