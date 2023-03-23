Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0082

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.83 million and approximately $515.35 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00030836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00200374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,540.87 or 1.00052463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00751329 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.