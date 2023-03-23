Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.50

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.25), with a volume of 424214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.26).

Southern Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £28.00 million, a P/E ratio of 262.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.01.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

