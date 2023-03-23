S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.1%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 9,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

