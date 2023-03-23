SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $320.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

