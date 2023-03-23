SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

