Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

