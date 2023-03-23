Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

