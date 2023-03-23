Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $57.00 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

