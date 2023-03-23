SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Trimmed by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,337,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,553. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

