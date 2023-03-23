Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.47. 1,352,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,701. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

