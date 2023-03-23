Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.41

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 7373243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 290,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

