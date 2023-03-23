STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $134.37 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.37 million and $4.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00358179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.84 or 0.26033721 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010168 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

STASIS EURO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

