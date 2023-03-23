Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.8 %

SCS opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steelcase Company Profile

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.