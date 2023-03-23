Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,897 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,738 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.32. The stock had a trading volume of 396,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average of $333.80.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

