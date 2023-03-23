Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.01. 256,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.