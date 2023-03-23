Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.13. 341,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

